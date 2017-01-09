Sherlock | Episode 3 | Masterpiece

Sun. Jan. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Sherlock and Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?

Sherlock Viewing

Don't miss an episode! There are many chances to watch on WKAR-HD, WKAR World and streaming.

On WKAR-HD 23.1

Sunday Jan. 15

7pm Sherlock: The Final Problem

midnight Sherlock: The Final Problem

WKAR World (where available)

Saturday Jan. 14

7pm Sherlock: The Six Thatchers

9pm Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Saturday Jan. 21

7pm Sherlock: The Final Problem

Streaming at video.wkar.org and devices

Episodes are also available for streaming beginning at the broadcast time. Streaming availability expires after two weeks. There is no extended Passport viewing for Sherlock.

About MASTERPIECE

