Sherlock | Episode 2 | Masterpiece

Sun. Jan. 9 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode two of this new series, Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career: the powerful and seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith - a man with a very dark secret indeed.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Sherlock Holmes, with Martin Freeman as John Watson, Mark Gatiss as Mycroft Holmes, Rupert Graves as Inspector Lestrade, Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson, Amanda Abbington as Mary Watson, Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper and Toby Jones as Culverton Smith.

About MASTERPIECEThe top-rated primetime show on PBS, MASTERPIECE is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2016.MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. Rebecca Eaton is Executive Producer. Funding for the series is provided by Viking River Cruises and Audible with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust. MASTERPIECE is known forpresenting iconic shows such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga, Poldark,Sherlock and Downton Abbey.