Sheriff: 12-Year-Old Rescues Toddler From Pool

A sheriff says a 12-year-old Michigan boy rescued a toddler who slipped and fell into a pool.

Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main says Brayden Armstrong of Kent City went to the pool at a Days Inn and Suites in Union Township to fetch some clothes Tuesday afternoon when he noticed a 3-year-old boy underwater. Brayden pulled him out and carried him to a hallway, where the toddler’s mother performed CPR until the child regained consciousness. He was breathing and crying when deputies arrived.

Main says the toddler was underwater for about 2 minutes. He says the toddler’s parents work at the hotel.

Brayden was visiting a Central Michigan University wrestling camp. He tells the Saginaw News, “If there’s ever any trouble, you just have to act in a good way.”