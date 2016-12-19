Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Fri. Dec. 23 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | On the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, GREAT PERFORMANCES presents the RSC’s star-studded gala.

Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company celebrates the international legacy of Shakespeare in all the performing arts, including opera, ballet, hip hop, blues, jazz, musical theater and more.

A gala celebratory event hosted by David Tennant and Catherine Tate as well as features Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Rufus Wainwright, Joseph Fiennes, and many more, saluting the Bard across multiple genres