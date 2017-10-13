Related Program: 
Current State

Shabazz Completes Mecca to Lansing At Site of Her Grandfather's Murder

By 51 minutes ago
  • three women kneeling
    Ilyasah Shabazz (center) kneels in front of a makeshift "X" cross bearing the name of her grandfather, the Rev. Earl Little.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

After addressing a standing-room only crowd at Michigan State University Thursday evening, the daughter of civil rights icon Malcolm X made a personal journey in Lansing Friday morning.

 


Ilyasah Shabazz is the author of “X: A Novel,” the subject of this year’s Great Michigan Read.  She spoke Thursday night in the same room at MSU her father did in 1963. 

 

On Friday, Shabazz laid a wreath at a simple wooden X at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street...the site where her grandfather, the Reverend Earl Little, was murdered in 1931.

 

(Shabazz): “You know, it’s just a surreal moment to be here where our grandfather had his last breath.”

 

(Lavery):   “Have you been here before?”

 

(Shabazz):   “I’ve never been here.  I didn’t even know this was the location.  So, it makes my trip even more meaningful.”

 

Malcolm X suffered several other tragedies while growing up in Lansing. 

 

A white mob burned his family out of their first home when he was four years old.  His mother was later institutionalized, which divided her children among various foster homes.

 

Tags: 
Malcolm X
Civil Rights
MLK

Related Content

Ilyasah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, to Speak at MSU

By Oct 12, 2017
father and child
flickr/Tullio Saba / flickr creative commons

This week, the Michigan Humanities Council kicks off the 2017 Great Michigan Read.  It’s a statewide literacy program that encourages people to learn more about our Michigan culture by reading a selected book. 

 

This year’s choice is “X: A Novel,” by Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X.

 