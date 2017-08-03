Sgt. Pepper's Musical Revolution | Special!

Tue. Aug. 8 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23. 1 | Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the groundbreaking album that ranks #1 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Watch and call or GIVE NOW for special offers.

SGT. PEPPER’S MUSICAL REVOLUTION features material never before accessible outside of Abbey Road Studios, including recordings of studio chat between band members and isolated instrumental and vocal tracks. It reveals the nuts and bolts of how the album came together, and provides insights into the choices made by The Beatles and George Martin. With wit, clarity and accessibility, host Howard Goodall explores the back-story of some of the major songs, including the personal stories and biographical connections behind the music. In addition he explicates the revolutionary musical concepts of the album and demonstrates how they were achieved.

