Severe Storms Expected on Wednesday

National Weather Service says you need to be prepared for high winds, heavy rains and even a small chance of tornadoes on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids forecasted periods of thunderstorms tonight (Tuesday, July 11) through Wednesday night. In particular:
- Occasional storms tonight through Wednesday night over all of Southwest Lower Michigan
- Severe weather is possible with potential for damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado
- Risk of heavy rain/flooding as storms may repeatedly move over the same areas
- The most likely time for severe weather and the threat of tornadoes is Wed afternoon/evening