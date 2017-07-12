Severe Storms This Afternoon-Tonight

By 37 minutes ago
  • National Weather Service

National Weather Service says you need to be prepared for high winds, heavy rains and even a small chance of tornadoes this afternoon-tonight.  


The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids forecasted periods of thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. In particular:

  • Occasional storms through tonight over all of Southwest Lower Michigan
  • Severe weather is possible with potential for damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado
  • Risk of heavy rain/flooding as storms may repeatedly move over the same areas
  • The most likely time for severe weather and the threat of tornadoes is this afternoon/evening
Tags: 
weather

