Several Groups Planning Spencer Speech Counter Protests

There are several counter-protests planned before and during Richard Spencer’s speech at Michigan State University on Monday.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick reports on counter protests to Monday's speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

At least two groups started Facebook pages saying they will gather in a parking lot near Mt. Hope Road and Farm Lane starting at noon.

They plan to rally against Spencer and the Alt-Right.

The lot is down the street from the MSU pavilion, where Spencer will speak on Monday afternoon.

Also, at 4:00 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing will host a diversity festival with MSU College Democrats and Republicans, student government and other student organizations.

Rev. Kit Carlson says its crucial to have the festival on Monday.

“It seems particularly appropriate as a way asserting a difference message at a time when other people are trying to assert a message of white supremacy," said Rev. Carlson.

All of the organizers expect participants to be peaceful.