Several Groups Planning Spencer Speech Counter Protests

By 5 hours ago
  • All Saints Episcopal Church sign advertises Monday’s Diversity Festival
    All Saints Episcopal Church sign advertises Monday’s Diversity Festival
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

There are several counter-protests planned before and during Richard Spencer’s speech at Michigan State University on Monday. 


At least two groups started Facebook pages saying they will gather in a parking lot near Mt. Hope Road and Farm Lane starting at noon.

They plan to rally against Spencer and the Alt-Right.

The lot is down the street from the MSU pavilion, where Spencer will speak on Monday afternoon.

Also, at 4:00 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing will host a diversity festival with MSU College Democrats and Republicans, student government and other student organizations.

Rev. Kit Carlson says its crucial to have the festival on Monday.

“It  seems particularly appropriate as a way asserting a difference message at a time when other people are trying to assert a message of white supremacy," said Rev. Carlson.

All of the organizers expect participants to be peaceful.

Tags: 
Richard Spencer

Related Content

East Lansing Church Plans "Diversity Festival" At Same Time of Alt-Right Speaker

By Mar 1, 2018
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

For people seeking a different viewpoint of white nationalist Richard Spencer during his speech at Michigan State University on Monday, the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing is planning an event at the same time Spencer is speaking. 


MSU Prepares for Alt-Right Leader's Arrival

By Mar 1, 2018
police station and car in snow
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University is preparing for a visit from a prominent national “alt-right” leader. 

MSU, White Supremacist Spencer Make Deal To Allow Speech

By Jan 18, 2018

The Detroit Free Press reports that white supremacist Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State University after all.

U of Michigan Says Safety Paramount in Possible Spencer Talk

By Nov 22, 2017
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty it'll occur, President Mark Schlissel revealed Tuesday.