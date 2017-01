Michigan's State Senate Minority leader anticipates State of State addressing his home base of Flint.

During Governor Rick Snyder's State of the State address this evening, Michigan Senate Minority leader Jim Ananich says he will be listening for more specific details on resolving the Flint water crisis

MI Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich

