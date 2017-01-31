Senate committee approves DeVos for Education Secretary

By 5 minutes ago
  • NPR

A U.S. Senate Education Committee has voted 12 to 11 to advance Michigan's Betsy DeVos for  Education Secretary.

Gary Naeyaert is executive director of Lansing’s DeVos-founded  Great Lakes Education Project.

He’s pleased with the approval  vote over the objections of some committee members and teachers unions.    

“She’s a different kind of outsider" says Naeyaert. "She’s going to shake up the establishment.  That causes them a great deal of concern.”

A full U.S. Senate vote remains before DeVos’s final approval.

Education

