Senate committee approves DeVos for Education Secretary

A U.S. Senate Education Committee has voted 12 to 11 to advance Michigan's Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary.

Gary Naeyaert is executive director of Lansing’s DeVos-founded Great Lakes Education Project.

He’s pleased with the approval vote over the objections of some committee members and teachers unions.

“She’s a different kind of outsider" says Naeyaert. "She’s going to shake up the establishment. That causes them a great deal of concern.”

A full U.S. Senate vote remains before DeVos’s final approval.