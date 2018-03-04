Semiramide | Metropolitan Opera

Sat., Mar. 10 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | The culmination of the Italian phase of Rossini’s monumental yet unusual career.

Rossini had already produced such immortal comedies as Il Barbiere di Siviglia and L’Italiana in Algeri, but in the early 19th century he was celebrated above all else for his tragedies—none more so than Semiramide. For decades after its premiere, the opera swept through the music capitals of Europe and beyond, enthralling audiences with its urgent, transcendentally beautiful use of melody; undeniably exhilarating drama; and, most importantly, astonishing vocal displays.

Gioachino Rossini (1792–1868) was the world’s foremost opera composer in his day. Over the course of just two decades, he created more than 30 works, both comic and tragic, before retiring from opera composition in 1829.

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts

Saturdays Dec. 2, 2017-May 5, 2018 on The Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

The Metropolitan Opera broadcast season is sponsored by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder, with generous long-term support from the Annenberg Foundation and the Vincent A. Stabile Endowment for Broadcast Media.

Contents of the broadcast are copyrighted by The Metropolitan Opera, all rights are reserved, and any use or reproduction of any of the material therein without permission of The Metropolitan Opera is strictly prohibited and will be prosecuted.

www.metopera.org