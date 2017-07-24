Schuette Charges 11 With Faking Records In Veterans Neglect Scandal

    Eleven former employess of a veterans home are charged with falsifying records.
Eleven former employees are charged with falsifying records at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

A report by the state Auditor General found the veterans home was chronically understaffed and failed to investigate instances of abuse and neglect.

Attorney General Bill Schuette then launched a criminal investigation, which found workers were writing down room and safety checks that never happened.

Schuette says that endangered patients.

“If the standard of care that veterans deserve is violated, then there are legal consequences.”

Schuette says there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant tougher charges of abuse or neglect. The former veterans home workers face up to four years in prison if convicted.

