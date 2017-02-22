Schor makes it official, announces run for Lansing mayor

There are now two declared candidates for Lansing’s mayor’s election this fall.

Democratic State Representative Andy Schor formally announced his candidacy Wednesday at a Michigan Avenue coffee shop in the city.

He said he’s running to bring "a collaborative leadership style to Lansing while still being able to push for the important issues for our voters as well as the vision I bring to Lansing."

"I’m offering people a choice,” he added.

The former Ingham County commissioner says he will spend the coming weeks “polishing” policy recommendations for his campaign.

Incumbent Mayor Virg Bernero--also a Democrat--has announced he will run for his fourth term as mayor.