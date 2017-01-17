Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

‘Scandal’ star pens Purple Rose play

By 2 hours ago
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
  • Brian Letscher photo
    Brian Letscher stars in TV's 'Scandal." His new play 'Smart Love' is coming to Chelsea's Purple Rose Theatre.
    Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Brian Letscher's new play is the dark comedy "Smart Love."


The Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea is about to stage the world premiere of a new play by TV star and playwright Brian Letscher. On TV, Letscher plays Tom Larsen, a murderous Secret Service agent on the hit series “Scandal.”

WKAR’s Scott Pohl went to Chelsea to talk with Brian Letscher about “Scandal,” his Michigan roots, and “Smart Love.”

The play is described as the comedic story of a young man struggling with the death of his father and what he comes to know about his parents' marriage.

Letscher says it means a lot to him that Purple Rose is debuting his second play after also having been first to stage his first play, "When the Lights Come On." He describes artistic director Guy Sanville as a mentor a friend since he started acting 19 years ago.

His brother Matt is also an actor and playwright who has worked at Purple Rose. Like Brian, Matt attended the University of Michigan. Matt, too, has appeared in "Scandal," though not in a scene with Brian...at least, not yet. They consult each other on the scripts they've written.

You might think that the star of a network series is too busy to write plays, but Brian Letscher says writing makes him "happier than anything."

"Smart Love" opens with preview performances starting Thursday night at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea. Opening night is January 27th, and the show runs through March 4th.

Tags: 
theatre
Arts and Culture

Related Content

MSU grad and star in Chicago’s ‘Hamilton’ says musical offers hope to a divided country

By Nov 16, 2016
Jonathan Kirkland photo
Courtesy photo

Current State’s Katie Cook speaks with MSU College of Music alum Jonathan Kirkland about what it’s like to play George Washington in the Chicago production of "Hamilton."


‘Gentleman’s Guide’ brings love, murder and laughs to Wharton

By Dec 12, 2016
Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder photo
Joan Marcus

The first national tour of "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" comes to the Wharton Center this week. Current State’s Katie Cook talks with Kevin Massey, who plays Monty Navarro in the Tony award-winning musical.


Riverwalk Theatre unveils ‘The Princess Who Saved Herself’

By Nov 22, 2016
'The Princess Who Saved Herself' photo
Jamie Paisley / WKAR

Riverwalk Theatre will stage a new musical, “The Princess Who Saved Herself,” starting this weekend. Meet the author of this premiere production as well as the Chippewa Junior High Schooler who had to learn to play guitar so she could also play the princess.