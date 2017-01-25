Rolling digital science lab debuts in mid-Michigan

Is it a school? Is it a bus? Is it a school bus? The answer to all those questions is yes -- sort of.

Today a donated charter bus will debut in mid-Michigan as the "Tech Transport Bus."

The mobile digital classroom is the creation of ITEC - the Information Technology Empowerment Center. The bus is designed to teach online literacy skills to young children, and even help adults with little or no access to the Internet. The project is sponsored by a number of area organizations, including WKAR, which is in turn financially supported by ITEC.

WKAR's Kevin Lavery climbed aboard to talk with ITEC education director Shannon Fransen about how the bus might help bridge the "digital divide."