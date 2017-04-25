Robertson Pleads Not Guilty, Held on $250,000 Bond

Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson has been arraigned in Ingham County on a sexual assault charge.

Auston Robertson appeared before 55th District Court judge Thomas Boyd Tuesday to plead not guilty to one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charge stems from an incident on April 9 in which Robertson allegedly assaulted a woman in her East Lansing apartment.

Robertson is being held in the Ingham County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

If he posts bond and is released, he's prohibited from any contact with his alleged victim and must wear a GPS tether.

Auston Robertson is due is court May 4 for a preliminary exam conference.