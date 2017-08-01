'On the Road Again' | Pop-Up Stories

Friday, August 11 at 6:30pm at the Great Lakes Folk Festival | Summer is the season for road trips...

Have you ever been on a crazy or life-changing road trip? Or maybe you’ve packed up and moved somewhere far away, or you’ve been a truck-driver, musician, or some other profession that requires a lot of time on the road.

Wherever you went, whatever you saw, whatever you learned, we want to hear about it!

Come join us at the Great Lakes Folk Festival in downtown East Lansing for an evening of community storytelling on the theme "on the road again" Stories should be true, firsthand accounts. They should be around five minutes long and family and FCC friendly. If you don't have a story to share, come enjoy yourself as an audience member!

WKAR’s Katie Cook will be hosting the event. If you want to sign up to tell a story, or request additional information or assistance for persons with disabilities, please email Katie Cook at kcook@wkar.org.

