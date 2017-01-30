Rigoletto | Metropolitan Opera

Sat. Feb. 4 at 1pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | Michael Mayer’s hit production of Rigoletto places the action in a neon-bedecked Las Vegas in 1960.



Stephen Costello and Joseph Calleja alternate as the womanizing Duke, Olga Peretyatko is the innocent Gilda, and Željko Lučić reprises his heartbreaking take on the tragic title role. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.

A dramatic journey of undeniable force, Rigoletto was immensely popular from its premiere and remains fresh and powerful to this day. The story, based on a controversial play by Victor Hugo, tells of an outsider—a hunchbacked jester—who struggles to balance the dueling elements of beauty and evil that exist in his life. Written during the most fertile period of Verdi’s artistic life, the opera resonates with a universality that is frequently called Shakespearean.

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts

Saturdays Dec. 3, 2016-May 13, 2017 on The Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

The Metropolitan Opera broadcast season is sponsored by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder, with generous long-term support from the Annenberg Foundation and the Vincent A. Stabile Endowment for Broadcast Media.

Contents of the broadcast are copyrighted by The Metropolitan Opera, all rights are reserved, and any use or reproduction of any of the material therein without permission of The Metropolitan Opera is strictly prohibited and will be prosecuted. www.metopera.org