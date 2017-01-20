‘Republicans have the votes’ says Bloomberg's Wallbank of DeVos hearings

This week, Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos faced U.S. Senate confirmation hearings as President Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education.

Derek Wallbank is following Devos. Wallbank is also rooted in Michigan. He’s an MSU grad and formerly of the Lansing State Journal. Derek Wallbank is now an editor for Bloomberg News in Washington, where he covers the White House and Congress for First Word, the breaking news desk.

Current State's Peter Whorf speaks with Wallbank, who says that while DeVos faced sharp criticism from Democratic Senators this week, he believes she’s in position to receive the appointment.