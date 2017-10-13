Report: Detroit's Gun Ownership Rate Lower Than Rural Areas

Michigan State Police statistics show that the area surrounding metropolitan Detroit has some of the lowest per capita legal handgun ownership in the state.

Police statistics from Oct. 2 show that rates for approved concealed pistol licenses were 68 firearms per every 1,000 residents in Macomb, 62 in Wayne and 61 in Oakland County.

The area is often maligned for its level of violence.

A Detroit Free Press analysis found those rates were nearly half the rate of legal gun ownership of more rural parts of Michigan, such as Alcona, Keweenaw and Montmorency counties.

Those counties tallied approved licenses rates of 122, 119 and 114 per 1,000 residents, respectively.

Lawmakers recently debated the issue of gun ownership while considering legislation that would allow lawful gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training.