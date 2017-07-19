Renovations Planned For Southwest Detroit Recreation Center

A 60-year-old recreation center in southwest Detroit will be renovated and expanded.

The city says work is expected to start next month at the Kemeny center and is part of a $9.5-million project that will include a new gymnasium addition.

Kemeny opened in 1957 and was closed by the city in 2015 with the intention of constructing a replacement nearby. It was determined that renovating the center would make better fiscal sense.

Multi-purpose rooms, sports facilities, fitness and other activities, a new kitchen and new parking lot are planned. New electrical and mechanical systems will be installed.

Work is expected to be completed in 2018.

Funding primarily is coming from the city. Marathon Oil is contributing $1.4 million to the center's redevelopment and $600,000 for engineering and design.