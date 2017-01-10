Renewable energy, infrastructure, recycling on radar of Michigan Environmental Council

“After all this discussion of do we repeal things or do we go backwards, we took steps forward, and we think that’s very positive,” Michigan Environmental Council policy director James Clift tells Kirk Heinze on Greening of the Great Lakes when discussing Michigan’s new energy legislation.

“Continue investing in renewable energy and continuing to invest in energy efficiency – these are the mechanisms that are helping try to keep our energy costs low. And we’re going to continue to invest in those moving forward. So we were happy with the end product.”

The renewable energy standard in the legislation calls for 15 percent of Michigan’s energy to come from renewable sources by 2020.

“Given the price of renewable energy, it’s the best deal in the state today,” says Clift. “So we view that as a floor. Part of the new law is for the utilities to develop comprehensive plans. And we’ll be arguing that level should be more than 15 percent, but it’s nice to have in the law a floor.”

Clift talks with Heinze about other issues the MEC will be focusing on in 2017.

We’re waiting for reports to be issued in June on the safety of the Enbridge Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

“The key is we’ve got a 63-year-old line in the Straits, and I think everyone admits we want to eventually replace it; we’re putting the Great Lakes at risk. Hopefully the reports will outline what the next steps are for Michigan and what the next move is for getting that pipeline out of there and protecting the Great Lakes moving forward.

“What are the different other ways we could deliver oil and propane and make it available to the customers who use it in a way that won’t provide a threat to the Great Lakes.”

Clift and his colleagues will keep a close eye on developments in the Flint water system.

“But let’s not stop there and say Flint was just an anomaly and that’s the only place where there’s a risk to drinking water infrastructure. Let’s look around the rest of the state and ask where else are there lead service leads in the system and do we know where they are. Do residents of Michigan know the state of their infrastructure?”

Part of our eroding infrastructure is the system of septic tanks around the state. The MEC would like to see a uniform septic code for Michigan and, more importantly, a periodic inspection requirement.

“When we look at drinking water we look at two things – the infrastructure to deliver it, but we’re also looking at our source water protection. If there are leaking septic systems in your area, are they potentially contaminating ground water or local rivers and streams?”

Clift and his colleagues will continue to push for an increase in Michigan’s recycling rate.

“Recycling is good for both preserving landfill space and for economic development opportunities. Those companies that use recycled materials want a guaranteed waste stream. So how do we help them make sure that will be available in Michigan?”

Greening of the Great Lakes airs inside MSU Today Sunday afternoons at 4:00 on AM 870.