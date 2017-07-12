Remember Me | PBS Special

By editor 21 minutes ago
  • a nurse and a man in a wheel chair
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Tom Parfitt (Michael Palin) & Hannah Ward (Jodie Comer)
    Courtesy of © ITV plc (ITV Studios Global Entertainment) / PBS
  • standing outside in the snow
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Tom Parfitt (Michael Palin) & Hannah Ward (Jodie Comer)
    Courtesy of © ITV plc (ITV Studios Global Entertainment) / PBS
  • standing by the car
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Hannah Ward (Jodie Comer), Tom Parfitt (Michael Palin), Rob Fairholme (Mark Addy), Loveday Hutton (Sheila Hancock)
    Courtesy of © ITV plc (ITV Studios Global Entertainment) / PBS

Sundays, July 16-30 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Watch Michael Palin’s portrayal of pensioner Tom Parfitt, who stages a fall in his eerie Yorkshire home in order to escape into residential care, leading to a chilling and macabre mystery.

REMEMBER ME follows Tom Parfitt, played by Michael Palin, a frail and elderly Yorkshire man seemingly alone in the world whose admittance to a nursing home triggers a series of inexplicable events. On the day Tom leaves his home to move into residential care, he becomes the sole witness to a violent death. Teenage care assistant Hannah Ward and investigating police detective Rob Fairholme try to unravel the riddle of Parfitt’s mysterious past as they are drawn into an eerie and dangerous world of lost love and betrayal.

Episode 1 | July 16
Learn what happens after Tom (Michael Palin) enters assisted living and a social worker falls to her death. Traumatized, Tom is taken to hospital. Inexplicably, the folk song “Scarborough Fair” angers and agitates him. A ghost haunts Hannah’s dreams.

Episode 2 | July 23
See how Hannah’s nightmares about water and drowning foreshadow events, including the appearance of Isha, an Indian woman in a red sari. Find out the significance of Scarborough — the town and the song.

Episode 3 | July 30
Find out what happened to Isha and Dorothea and why the police are questioning Tom. As the true meaning of Scarborough Fair emerges, witness the terrible decision Tom faces.

Tags: 
staytuned
PBS special

Related Content

My Mother and Other Strangers | Masterpiece

By editor 44 minutes ago
Main cast members
Courtesy of Steffan Hill/BBC 2016 for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode five, see if Tillie can stop the captain and Rose from making a terrible mistake. 

Grantchester | Part 5 | Season 3

By editor 57 minutes ago
James Norton, Lorne Macfadyen, and Robson Green in black suits
Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The crime-solving duo returns for Season 3 this summer!