Remember Me | PBS Special

Sundays, July 16-30 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Watch Michael Palin’s portrayal of pensioner Tom Parfitt, who stages a fall in his eerie Yorkshire home in order to escape into residential care, leading to a chilling and macabre mystery.

REMEMBER ME follows Tom Parfitt, played by Michael Palin, a frail and elderly Yorkshire man seemingly alone in the world whose admittance to a nursing home triggers a series of inexplicable events. On the day Tom leaves his home to move into residential care, he becomes the sole witness to a violent death. Teenage care assistant Hannah Ward and investigating police detective Rob Fairholme try to unravel the riddle of Parfitt’s mysterious past as they are drawn into an eerie and dangerous world of lost love and betrayal.

Episode 1 | July 16

Learn what happens after Tom (Michael Palin) enters assisted living and a social worker falls to her death. Traumatized, Tom is taken to hospital. Inexplicably, the folk song “Scarborough Fair” angers and agitates him. A ghost haunts Hannah’s dreams.

Episode 2 | July 23

See how Hannah’s nightmares about water and drowning foreshadow events, including the appearance of Isha, an Indian woman in a red sari. Find out the significance of Scarborough — the town and the song.

Episode 3 | July 30

Find out what happened to Isha and Dorothea and why the police are questioning Tom. As the true meaning of Scarborough Fair emerges, witness the terrible decision Tom faces.