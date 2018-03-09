Relief Funds Available To Some in Michigan After Flooding

  • Flooding in the Lansing area on February 20, 2018.
    Jason Vlahos / WKAR-MSU

The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley says in a statement that the State Emergency Relief program is open to provide help to individuals and families facing conditions of extreme hardship or for emergencies that threaten health and safety. Application information is posted online .

The program can help with home repairs to correct unsafe conditions and restore essential services.

Applicants must be the owner or purchaser of a home and meet other requirements. Households can get up to $1,500 for non-energy related home repairs.

The Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting coordination efforts following the flooding. Residents can call 211 to request assistance.

