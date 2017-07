Topic: Foxconn jobs to Wisc. Guest: Sen. Patrick Colbeck, (R) Canton. Candidate for Gov.

Watch it at video.wkar.org

This week the panel discusses Apple supplier Foxconn to bring jobs to Wisconsin and not Michigan. The guest is Sen. Patrick Colbeck, (R) Canton, who is running for Governor. Kathy Gray, Susan Demas and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.