Rain Returns Before the Weekend

The end of the week will end on a wet note.

Expect cloudy and rainy weather in the days ahead, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

THURSDAY: Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 48. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SATURDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 53.