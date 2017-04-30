Rain Continues, Flooding Possible

By 25 seconds ago
    Rain in Lansing
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Rain, heavy at times, continues into Monday. 

Storms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.

In addition, Flood Advisories have been issued for several rivers:

Grand River near Comstock Park in Kent County 

Sycamore Creek at Holt in Ingham County 

Looking Glass River near Eagle in Clinton County.

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bank full.

Forecast:

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a chance of showers. Steady temperature around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

