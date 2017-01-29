Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

As Protests Emerge, Brothers Agree To Give Trump Administration A Chance

By Brian Mann 45 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk
  • Brothers, Tim and Bill Jackson have been watching the the beginning work of the Trump Administration with different views.
    Brothers, Tim and Bill Jackson have been watching the the beginning work of the Trump Administration with different views.
    Brian Mann for NPR
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.