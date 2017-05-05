Prosecutor: 20-Year Old Suspected of Starting Fire That Killed 13 Horses

Suspect named in fire that killed 13 horses in Kent County.



Prosecutors have identified the chief suspect in a fire that killed 13 horses in western Michigan. The man appeared in Kent County court Friday in an unrelated case. He's accused of violating probation by cutting off his electronic tether. Assistant prosecutor Daniel Helmer says the 20-year-old is the "primary suspect" in a fire that killed 13 horses in April at the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township. The Associated Press isn't identifying him because he hasn't been charged. Only two of 15 horses survived the fire. The horses were used as therapy for children and young adults with a variety of special needs.