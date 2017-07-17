Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

President Trump's Lawyer Faces Ethical Questions

By 43 minutes ago
  • Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, introduces Republican presidential candidate former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during a Presidential candidate forum in Virginia Beach, Va., in Oct. 2015.
    Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, introduces Republican presidential candidate former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during a Presidential candidate forum in Virginia Beach, Va., in Oct. 2015.
    Steve Helber / AP
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.