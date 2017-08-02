President Approves Request For Disaster Declaration In Flood Damaged Counties

By Cheyna Roth 15 minutes ago
  • Flood
    President Donald Trump has declared several counties in Michigan to be disaster areas.
Storms in June caused major flood damage in several Michigan counties.

President Donald Trump declared Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties as disaster areas. Some of the aid extends beyond that area.

Communities anywhere in Michigan can apply for assistance to help reduce the risk of future natural disaster damage. This can include moving homes and businesses out of flood zones.

Captain Chris Kelenske (kuh-LEN’-skee) is with the state emergency management division. He says this funding will help protect against Mother Nature.

“She has an interesting way of showing us where homes or businesses should not be.”

People in the four affected counties can also apply for unemployment aid and grants for home repairs.

