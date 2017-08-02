President Approves Request For Disaster Declaration In Flood Damaged Counties

Storms in June caused major flood damage in several Michigan counties.

Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports that several counties in Michigan have qualified for federal disaster assistance.

President Donald Trump declared Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties as disaster areas. Some of the aid extends beyond that area.

Communities anywhere in Michigan can apply for assistance to help reduce the risk of future natural disaster damage. This can include moving homes and businesses out of flood zones.

Captain Chris Kelenske (kuh-LEN’-skee) is with the state emergency management division. He says this funding will help protect against Mother Nature.

“She has an interesting way of showing us where homes or businesses should not be.”

People in the four affected counties can also apply for unemployment aid and grants for home repairs.