Possible Tornado Spotted in Northern Michigan

By 2 minutes ago
  • Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

Severe thunderstorms that packed heavy rains and damaging winds spawned a suspected tornado in northern Michigan.

 The National Weather Service says photos of the possible tornado were taken Thursday evening in Antrim County, near Elk Lake. No injuries were reported. A survey crew on Friday was to investigate storm damage.

 The weather service had issued a tornado warning for Antrim County.

 Tracy Cook, night shift plant manager for Great Lakes Packing Company near Kewadin, tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle he was standing behind the cherry processing plant when he saw what looked like a funnel cloud. The newspaper says people at the plant took shelter for about 35 minutes.

 Additional power outages were reported Thursday following storms Wednesday that brought flooding and knocked out electricity service to thousands in Michigan. 

