Possible Rain This Weekend

Keep the rain gear handy for the weekend.

Storms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.:

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after 2:00 p.m. 80 percent chance of rain on Saturday night. High near 56. Low around 41.

SUNDAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy with a High near 62 and Low around 51.

MONDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly Cloudy with a High near 60.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a High near 53.