The East Lansing city council approved a resolution affirming its stance as a “safe haven” for immigrants this week.

Ruth Beier is the Mayor Pro Tem of East Lansing. She says the response so far has been positive.

“I’ve had no negative response and very positive response.” Beier said. “Some people were worried because we hadn’t done anything more quickly.”

She says the resolution is meant to demonstrate the current administration’s support for immigrants.