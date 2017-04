Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Lansing City Market.

They say you should treat others the way you want to be treated, but what happens when you don’t?

We want to hear your personal stories of good deeds, karma, revenge, and “reaping what you sow.”

Maybe you did something you shouldn’t have and you got what was coming to you… or you got away with it. What did you learn?

On the other hand, you might have a story of hard work that paid off, or a tale of spreading kindness that has a happy ending.