Pop-Up Stories: Clean Slate

By 5 minutes ago
  • Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Thursday January, 12 at 6:30 pm at Urban Beat Event Center in Old Town, Lansing.  

Every new year is a clean slate. “New year, new you,” right?

Come share your stories of starting from scratch, redefining yourself, or setting goals.

Maybe you’ve forgiven or been forgiven, maybe you hit a wall and had to start over, or accomplished something you never thought you could. Perhaps your intentions led you in unexpected directions or to new adventures and hijinks.

Whether your stories are related to the start of a new year or not, we want to hear them!

Come join us at UrbanBeat Event Center in Old Town for an evening of community storytelling on the theme "clean slate." Stories should be true, firsthand accounts. They should be around five minutes long and family and FCC friendly. If you don't have a story to share, come enjoy yourself as an audience member!

WKAR's All Things Considered host Mark Bashore will be hosting the event. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Doors open at 6:00 pm.

If you want to sign up to tell a story, or request additional information or assistance for persons with disabilities, please email Katie Cook at kcook@wkar.org.

Pop-Up Stories is a collaboration between Current State from WKAR and MSU Residential College in the Arts and Humanities.

Pop-Up Stories

