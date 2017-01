Police in Hillsdale County are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing nine-year-old child.

Nine-year-old Jace Landon Lyon was last seen on Moore Road, north of Hillsdale.

He’s about 4’2″, 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a bright blue and neon yellow coat.

If you have any information, Please contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff Department at 517-439-9913.