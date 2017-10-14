Pipeline Company Cited Over Contamination in Livingston County Wetland

  • Livingston County Courthouse
    Livingston County Courthouse
    Livingston County

Michigan environmental officials are citing a pipeline company for releasing gasoline into a wetland near Pinckney. 

The Livingston Daily Press and Argus reports the Department of Environmental Quality received complaints of a gasoline smell where a 42-inch pipeline crosses the wetland.

The pipeline, operated by the company Energy Transfer, will eventually transport natural gas across three states, though it is not currently in use.

But state officials say drainage work related to the project likely stirred up contamination from an old service station in the area.

They suspect the company discharged gasoline-contaminated water, rather than treating it.  The company was cited on Friday and ordered to stop discharging contaminated water.

The company has until Wednesday to submit a written response to the state.

