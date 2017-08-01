Patissserie | The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

  • Cooking in a red shirt by the table
    Signature. Candice cooling and plating her palmiers.
  • standing around the table
    Signature Tudor Shaped Pies. Sue with Jane and her finished pies.
  • around the table looking at white pudding
    Technical marjolaine. Benjamina with Mel and Sue.
  • Tom piping the top of his cake.
    Showstopper floral cake. Tom piping the top of his cake.Showstopper floral cake. Tom piping the top of his cake.
  • Candice cooking
    Showstopper Filo Amuse Bouche. Candice.
  • Pudding stand
    Signature Yorkshire Puddings. Benjamina's Yorkshires.
  • Rav, Mary, Paul and Mel
    Rav, Mary, Paul and Mel | Bread
  • The Great British Baking Show
    The Great British Baking Show’s Season 4 Contestants, along with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.
Fri. Aug. 4 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1  | In the next episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, join the four remaining bakers in their last chance to prove they have the skills to be a finalist!

Watch as the bakers bash and fold pastry to achieve perfect lamination; make yeast cake with a fruity top and delicate chocolate work; and prepare a multiple mini-cake bake. Which three will make it to the final?

Follow 12 amateur bakers in their quest to be named Britain’s best. As judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create 30 new challenges to test their skill and creativity, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are with them every step of the way.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW follows amateur bakers from diverse backgrounds who tackle culinary trials that increase in difficulty as the competition unfolds. In each episode, challenges come in three categories: a Signature Bake, to test the contestants’ creative flair and baking ability; a Technical Bake, in which challengers receive basic recipes with ingredient lists and minimal instruction; and the Showstopper Bake, designed to display depth of skill and talent.

