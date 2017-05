Tue. May 9 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In a new 60-minute special, DPTV's One Detroit team explores the forces leading to imprisonment.

The U.S. imprisons more people than any other country, but America's "get tough on crime" era may be evolving, as more people realize the greater societal and economic costs.

Reginald Hardwick, WKAR digital news director, previewed the new film and his review is now available to listen to at Station News.