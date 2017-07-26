Pastor, Police Chaplain In Lansing City Council At-Large Race

Rosalinda Hernandez, a pastor at I Am Ministries in Lansing, is running for one of two at-large seats on the Lansing city council this year. Along with her ministry, Hernandez is a chaplain with the Lansing Police Department.

WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with Lansing city council hopeful Rosalinda Hernandez

Hernandez says her experience includes service on the Lansing Park Board. "It's been great working with the team members there," she states. "Jim McClurken, vice president, is doing a great job there." McClurken is also running for city council, in Ward 4.

The operation of parks has been in the news this year, as the board gave approval to the Lansing Board of Water and Light to build a new substation on the former site of Scott Park. Hernandez ultimately voted to allow the project to advance, saying "I heard the citizens, but I also heard the other people that said they could not afford to have their utilities raised."

With at-large council member Judi Brown Clarke running for mayor instead of re-election to the council, there will be at least one new member representing the entire city. Incumbent Kathy Dunbar wants to stay, and Hernandez says "I believe that she has served our community well...but I do believe that change is here and I do believe that we do need a new face."

Hernandez plans to work on council relationships if elected. "If we do not learn to work together," she explains, "we're going to be at a stop."