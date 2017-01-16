Parts of Michigan get $1.3M to help end youth homelessness

By 10 minutes ago

New funding is coming to Michigan to assist young homeless people. Youth in Michigan who have experienced homelessness are playing a part in plans to help.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Parts of northern Michigan are getting $1.3 million to help end youth homelessness.

The funding is part of $33 million being awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to support a coordinated response to the problem.

In Michigan, the money is going to Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau counties in the northwestern Lower Peninsula.

The program was developed with youth in mind, relying on recommendations provided by young people who had experienced homelessness. Communities will collaborate with partners including a youth advisory board and the local or state public child welfare agency.

