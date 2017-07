Owosso mayor Chris Eveleth joined WKAR's Brooke Allen for the "Monday Morning with the Mayor" segment on Monday, July 17. He talked about serving the community where he was raised.

Mayor Eveleth also talked challenges facing the city of 15,000 in Shiawassee county.

He talked about his city's largest employer and other historical elements, including the Curwood Castle and the city's connection to the Polar Express.