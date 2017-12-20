Olympics Committee Releases 'Olympic Athlete from Russia' Logo

Russian athletes who compete in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics must wear a simple logo that reads "Olympic Athlete from Russia" — and their uniforms can't include other words or references to their home country, an International Olympic Committee panel said on Wednesday.

The IOC's Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group released guidelines for uniforms, accessories and equipment two weeks after Russia was effectively banned from the upcoming Olympics due to a widespread and organized doping campaign.

The ban includes provisions for Russian athletes who are declared "clean" to participate in South Korea. Russian officials say 200 or more athletes could meet the criteria.

The logos are sure to create a stir at the Olympics, an event that's heavy on both symbolism and patriotism. At recent events in Russia, the country's athletes have worn clothes with logos that say their nationality resides in their hearts.

The IOC says the restrictions will apply to competition and training uniforms, along with casual wear, and will cover Russian athletes, coaches, and team officials. In addition to limiting the contingent to one or two colors, the fonts "should be in English and as generic as possible," the panel said.

The OAR Invitation Review Panel, which will determine which Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in PyeongChang, is meeting for the second time today, to establish what the IOC says will be "clear and detailed criteria" for Russia's Olympic hopefuls.

Here's the full list of uniform and logo guidelines released by the Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group (a.k.a. OARIG):



1. Athletes' uniforms (Ceremonies, competition, training and casual), accessories and equipment can only have two types of wordmarks: "OAR" and/or "Olympic Athlete from Russia". 2. Officials' uniforms (Ceremonies, competition, training and casual) and accessories can only have one type of wordmark: "OAR". 3. "Olympic Athlete from Russia" - Print size for words "Olympic Athlete from" should be equivalent to the word "Russia" and above the word Russia. The size of these words should be proportional to the area in which they are placed and will require individual approvals from the IOC. 4. Wordmark fonts should be in English and as generic as possible. 5. Only single or dual colour elements are permitted on uniforms. 6. Separate items of clothing cannot create a tricolour. 7. The colours used in uniforms, accessories and equipment may not be in exactly the same pantone as those used in the Russian Federation flag. It is suggested that these are darker in colour. 8. Country coat of arms, NOC emblem and national emblem must be replaced with the distinct OAR logo. 9. This image has been proposed as an OAR logo. 10. The OAR logo must not include a third colour. 11. No national identifications design elements should be featured on the uniforms. 12. These guidelines are applicable to all athletes and team officials/coaches uniforms (ceremonies, competition, training and casual), accessories and equipment. 13. All revised uniform, accessories and equipment designs and production samples need approval from the IOC. In addition, the OAR Invitation Review Panel is having its second meeting today to make sure that each individual Olympic Athlete from Russia can be considered clean. This panel will establish clear and detailed criteria and will evaluate every athlete under consideration according to these criteria. Additionally, following the decision of the IOC Executive Board, no coaches or medical doctors of athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission will be accredited for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

