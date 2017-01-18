Okemos family, others to attend Women's March on Washington

Members of a Michigan Capital Region family plan to be in attendance at the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21st. The three members of the Stephenson family will be among the thousands who plan to step off at Independence Avenue and 3rd Street SW near the U.S. Capitol.

Amy Stephenson is marketing coordinator at the East Lansing law firm Willingham and Cote and Co-director of the non-profit community service Helping Women Period. Stephenson and her son Andrew, 17, and daughter Amy, 14, are joining the Women's March on Washington this Saturday. Organizers of the march say the gathering is "for any person, regardless of gender identity, who believes women's rights are human rights."

Stephenson also looks forward to the march as an opportunity to help her kids better understand issues of the day. "They've been blessed with a lot of opportunities, and my mantra in parenting is 'to whom much has been given, much is expected'. And I can't think of a better way to see that first hand than to hear other people speak about their journey - about the things they've had to sacrifice, and the words we'll hear at this march."

The Stephensons depart Friday for Washington D.C.

Tashmica Torok of Lansing is also going to the Washington march on Saturday. She's the executive director of The Firecracker Foundation, an organization dedicated to working with child survivors of sexual trauma and their families. Her motivation is to go on the record as someone who did not vote for Donald Trump and who doesn't think the President-Elect acts "in the best interests of the people of the United States." "This is the closest I'm ever going to get to him," she explains, adding "as a woman of color working for children who experience sexual trauma, this is probably the worst case scenario."

Another Lansing area marcher on Saturday will be Peter Foster Fishman of East Lansing. He's a psychologist and father of two; he says he wants to support the women in his life, including his wife and daughters. He says lots of the women he knows have been offended by Trump and are scared by many of his policies and aggressive behavior. "I think most fundamentally, for me," he says, "it's the protecting of women's rights to control their bodies that I'm horribly frightened about."