Okemos family to attend Women's March on Washington

Members of a Michigan Capital Region family plan to be in attendance at the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21st. The three members of the Stephenson family will be among the thousands who plan to step off at Independence Avenue and 3rd Street SW near the U.S. Capitol.

Amy Stephenson is marketing coordinator at the East Lansing law firm Willingham and Cote and Co-director of the non-profit community service Helping Women Period. Stephenson and her son Andrew, 17, and daughter Amy, 14, are joining the Women's March on Washington this Saturday. Organizers of the march say the gathering is "for any person, regardless of gender identity, who believes women's rights are human rights."

Stephenson also looks forward to the march as an opportunity to help her kids better understand issues of the day. "They've been blessed with a lot of opportunities, and my mantra in parenting is 'to whom much has been given, much is expected'. And I can't think of a better way to see that first hand than to hear other people speak about their journey - about the things they've had to sacrifice, and the words we'll hear at this march."

The Stephensons depart Friday for Washington D.C.