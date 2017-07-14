Office Marks 5 Years In Detroit, 10,000 Patents Granted

By 24 minutes ago

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office says roughly 10,000 patents have been granted in Detroit, home to the first regional office in the system’s 227-year history.

Officials say it’s among the office’s accomplishments as they mark the fifth anniversary of the Detroit-based Elijah J. McCoy Midwest Regional Office. A Friday event at Detroit’s Stroh River Place, where the office is located, includes comments by USPTO officials, entrepreneurs, and a patent judge and attorney.

The office serves Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Patent officials say it was a template for offices in Denver, Dallas and San Jose, California.

In addition to examining patents, regional offices hold innovation challenges and have helped incorporate science, technology, engineering and math education and intellectual property concepts into schools.

___

Online:

http://bit.ly/2uaF0xM

Tags: 
Detroit
patents
Intellectual property

Related Content

Democrats, Resistance Groups To Host Health Care Town Halls

By 1 hour ago
Michigan Democratic Party Facebook Page / Facebook

The Democratic Party and activists opposing President Donald Trump are teaming up to host a dozen town halls as congressional Republicans try to replace the federal health care law.