Newspaper exec aims for city council seat in Lansing

We continue our interviews with Lansing city council candidates today with at-large hopeful Yanice Y. Jackson. After her career took her out of state for a time, Jackson moved back to Lansing last year to help run the family business: she’s managing editor of The Chronicle newspaper.

She has an MBA degree in marketing and over 15 years of experience in the corporate world, experience Jackson tells WKAR’s Scott Pohl would be beneficial on the city council. "I think that a lot of the things that I learned within corporate America as far as structure and looking at trend analysis will be helpful," Jackson states, "but I think more of the experience with my father's business, working in the community for over 31 years and getting to know politicians and the way things work in the Lansing area has helped me more than anything."

Jackson expresses concern with conditions around Logan Square. She'd like to put together a community action committee to see what it would take to revitalize that part of Lansing. "I look at that as a bleeding artery," she says, "and it has been bleeding for years. I remember when that area was thriving and now, I can't even drive my car through that lot because there's so many potholes."

Jackson is also on the board of the the Mid-michigan Environmental Action Council, and she thinks the council should be concerned about clean water and clean transportation efforts.