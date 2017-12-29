The New Year's Celebration 2018 | Great Performances - From Vienna

  • Portrait: Hugh Bonneville
    Hugh Bonneville hosts “Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018.”
    Courtesy of © Roman Zach-Kiesling/ORF / PBS

Mon., Jan. 1 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23. 1 | Ring in the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic, conductor Riccardo Muti and host Hugh Bonneville!

THIRTEEN’s Great Performances continues the cherished tradition of ringing in the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the opulent Musikverein, under the baton of Italian conductor and Chicago Symphony Orchestra Music Director Riccardo Muti, featuring favorite Strauss Family waltzes and the dancing of the Vienna State Ballet. This year’s program welcomes new host Hugh Bonneville, best known as Robert, Earl of Grantham, in Masterpiece’s global phenomenon Downton Abbey

The Vienna Philharmonic’s traditional New Year’s program is the largest worldwide event in classical music reaching millions of people annually through radio and television in over 80 countries. The program has showcased Viennese musical culture at the highest level, and since the first television broadcast in 1959, sent the world a New Year’s greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. This year’s telecast marks Muti’s fifth time conducting and the 34th broadcast of the event on PBS.

